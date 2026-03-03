Clariant Teams With Vertimass to Scale Zeolite Catalysts for Renewable Fuels

Collaboration targets commercial deployment of alcohol-to-fuels technology using advanced zeolite catalyst platforms.
March 3, 2026
Clariant
Clariant announced a strategic collaboration with Vertimass LLC to accelerate development and commercialization of advanced zeolite catalysts for converting biobased alcohols into renewable fuels.

According to the announcement, the collaboration centers on Vertimass’ Consolidated Alcohols Deoxygenation and Oligomerization (CADO) process, which enables catalytic conversion of methanol, ethanol and other alcohols into liquid fuels compatible with existing vehicles and aircraft.

As part of the agreement, Clariant will reportedly provide technical support for catalyst development and industrial scale-up, including customized zeolite platforms, catalyst testing and characterization services, and guidance toward commercial production.

According to the companies, the goal is to optimize catalyst performance while accelerating scale-up of the CADO process for broader deployment in renewable fuel markets.

In separate recent developments, Clariant completed an $88 million expansion of its Care Chemicals site in Daya Bay, China. The investment increased capacity for pharmaceutical excipients, polyethylene glycols and specialty chemicals used in personal and home care applications. The expansion included installation of a second spray tower for pharmaceutical ingredients and an additional reactor at the site’s multi-purpose plant to support surfactants and polymer additive production, according to the company.

