Clariant Expands Care Chemicals Production at Daya Bay Site in China

Clariant has completed an $88 million investment to expand its Care Chemicals facilities at Daya Bay, China, increasing production capacity for pharmaceutical excipients and specialty chemicals for personal and home care applications, the company said. The expansion reportedly supports regional supply for a range of products used in pharmaceutical formulations, personal care and household applications.

The pharmaceutical expansion includes a second spray tower designed to increase production of excipients and other ingredients used in active pharmaceutical formulations. The company also increased capacity for polyethylene glycols and related chemical intermediates, which are used as solubilizers, emulsifiers, and solvents in pharmaceutical products, the company said.

In addition, the site’s multi-purpose plant received an additional reactor to expand specialty chemical production, including surfactants and polymer additives for personal care and household applications. The facility’s output now includes high-performance surfactants, water-based coatings, synthetic lubricants, crop protection additives and ethylene oxide derivatives, according to the specialty chemicals company.