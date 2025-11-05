Clariant Expands Care Chemicals Production at Daya Bay Site in China

New $88 million investment increases capacity for pharmaceutical and specialty chemical production to meet regional demand.
Nov. 5, 2025
Clariant
Clariant executives pose at grand opening ceremony of Daya Bay, China expansion site

Clariant has completed an $88 million investment to expand its Care Chemicals facilities at Daya Bay, China, increasing production capacity for pharmaceutical excipients and specialty chemicals for personal and home care applications, the company said. The expansion reportedly supports regional supply for a range of products used in pharmaceutical formulations, personal care and household applications.

The pharmaceutical expansion includes a second spray tower designed to increase production of excipients and other ingredients used in active pharmaceutical formulations. The company also increased capacity for polyethylene glycols and related chemical intermediates, which are used as solubilizers, emulsifiers, and solvents in pharmaceutical products, the company said.

In addition, the site’s multi-purpose plant received an additional reactor to expand specialty chemical production, including surfactants and polymer additives for personal care and household applications. The facility’s output now includes high-performance surfactants, water-based coatings, synthetic lubricants, crop protection additives and ethylene oxide derivatives, according to the specialty chemicals company.

About the Author

Amanda Joshi
Email

Amanda Joshi

Managing Editor

Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Charged Risk: Taming Static Electricity in Glass-Lined Reactors
Chemical Industry Advances PFAS Destruction and Removal Technologies
See the Ranger QCT in Action
Sponsored
Venting + Flame Arrestor = Tank Protection
Sponsored