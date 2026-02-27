Syensqo Posts Lower 2025 Earnings, Outlines Cautious 2026 Outlook

Syensqo, headquartered in Brussels, reported lower year-over-year earnings for 2025 as demand softness and foreign exchange headwinds weighed on volumes across several end markets.

Full year net sales totaled €6.14 billion (approximately $7.3 billion), with underlying EBITDA of €1.21 billion (approximately $1.43 billion). The company said lower volumes in Specialty Polymers and Novecare were partially offset by structural cost savings and growth in Composite Materials, which posted 4% organic sales growth for the year and double-digit growth in the fourth quarter, supported by aerospace demand.

Syensqo said it remains on track to deliver more than €200 million in cost savings by the end of 2026. The company completed the divestment of its Oil & Gas business in January, advancing its focus on core specialty materials operations.

For 2026, Syensqo expects continued macroeconomic uncertainty and low single-digit volume growth overall. Composite Materials is projected to lead improvement, driven by civil aerospace. Specialty Polymers volumes are expected to rise modestly with automotive demand, though partially offset by weaker consumer electronics and planned product phase-outs. Mining-related activity in Technology Solutions is expected to face a first-half headwind due to a temporary customer mine closure.

Excluding the divested Oil & Gas unit, the company forecasts 2026 underlying EBITDA of approximately €1.1 billion (approximately $1.30 billion) and capital expenditures of less than €500 million (approximately $591 million), reflecting a continued focus on disciplined spending and operational execution.

In recent operational updates, the company secured €20 million (approximately $23 million) in funding for an electric boiler project at its Saint-Fons site in France to reduce emissions and replace natural gas units, part of its broader decarbonization strategy.