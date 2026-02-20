Cabot Expands Circular Reinforcing Carbon Production in Asia Pacific

Cabot Corp., a Boston-based specialty chemicals and performance materials company, said its manufacturing facilities in Cilegon, Indonesia, and Tianjin, China, have validated production of circular reinforcing carbons under its EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions platform, expanding regional capacity in the Asia Pacific.

The products are manufactured using tire pyrolysis oil derived from end-of-life tires and are produced under an International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS mass balance approach, according to the company. With the validation of the two Asia sites, Cabot said it now has circular reinforcing carbon production capability across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

The materials are designed as drop-in replacements for conventional carbon black, allowing tire manufacturers to increase sustainable material content without altering performance, the company said. Cabot added that regional production supports its “make-in-region, sell-in-region” model, aimed at improving supply chain efficiency.

In addition to the Indonesia and China facilities, Cabot said sites in Ville Platte, Louisiana; Mauá, Brazil; and Valasske Mezirici, Czech Republic, have demonstrated similar production capability. The company said it now has 13 ISCC PLUS-certified sites supporting its circular reinforcing carbon portfolio globally, as well as two certified masterbatch and compounding sites in Europe.

Earlier this month, Cabot also completed the acquisition of Mexico Carbon Manufacturing S.A. de C.V. from Bridgestone Corporation. The company said the addition of the Altamira, Mexico-area facility expands its reinforcing carbon manufacturing footprint, enhances operational flexibility and strengthens supply reliability for customers in the region.