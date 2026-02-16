BASF Increases BDO Output in Germany to Support European Supply

BASF said it is gradually increasing production at its 1,4-butanediol (BDO) plant in Ludwigshafen, Germany, to strengthen supply security for customers across Europe. The move is intended to provide stable and reliable regional supply as customers respond to recent anti-dumping proceedings affecting the BDO market.

The company said the higher output is supported by its integrated Verbund structure, which spans the acetylene value chain. The setup is intended to reinforce availability of derivatives such as tetrahydrofuran, polytetrahydrofuran and N-methylpyrrolidone, which are used in polymers, solvents, elastomers and other high-performance materials, according to the company.

“In an environment of shifting global markets and growing regionalization, robust and reliable regional production capabilities are becoming increasingly critical for our downstream industries,” said Verena Siegel, vice president of global business management for butanediol and derivatives, in a press statement.

BASF said the increased production also supports its portfolio of more sustainable products, including biomass-balanced versions of BDO and its derivatives designed to reduce fossil resource use and product carbon footprints.

BDO is used across a range of downstream markets, including polymers, textiles, automotive, pharmaceuticals and consumer goods. BASF operates BDO plants in Ludwigshafen, Germany, and Geismar, Louisiana, according to the company.

Last week, BASF announced it is expanding dispersions production capacity at its Mangalore, India, site, as well as plans to consolidate global business services into new and existing hubs to improve cost competitiveness and service delivery.