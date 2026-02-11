ACC, Canada’s CIAC Align Responsible Care Certifications

The American Chemistry Council (ACC), a trade association representing U.S. chemical manufacturers, and the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC) said they renewed a memorandum of understanding to align Responsible Care certification programs across the two countries. The agreement comes as the ACC approved several new member companies.

Under the new agreement, CIAC will adopt ACC’s Responsible Care Management System (RCMS)/RC14001 certification model as the exclusive pathway for CIAC member companies to meet Responsible Care certification requirements.

According to the organizations, the cross-border Responsible Care alignment will provide a more consistent framework, reduce duplicative audits and simplify internal management systems for companies operating in both the United States and Canada.

In a separate press statement, the ACC said its board approved three new manufacturing members: OXEA, Thatcher Company and Valentra. Kenan Advantage Group was approved as an affiliate member, while EFESO Management Consultants and Xylem joined as associate members. The organization also approved Quantix Managed Solutions as a new Responsible Care partner.

In other recent news, the ACC said it supports proposed legislation from the House Energy & Commerce Committee aimed at reforming the Toxic Substances Control Act. The group said the bill could help reduce backlogs in new chemical reviews and improve regulatory certainty for manufacturers supporting sectors such as energy, healthcare and agriculture.