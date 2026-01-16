ACC Backs House Bill Aimed at Reforming TSCA Reviews

The American Chemistry Council, a trade association representing U.S. chemical manufacturers, said in an emailed press statement that proposed legislation released by the House Energy & Commerce Committee could help restore predictable, science-based implementation of the Toxic Substances Control Act.



The legislation is intended to address ongoing challenges in how the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administers TSCA for both new and existing chemicals, according to a statement from the organization. ACC said timely and predictable chemical reviews are critical for manufacturers that support downstream sectors such as energy, healthcare and agriculture.

According to the council, the bill would provide long-term improvements to the regulatory framework governing chemical approvals, helping ensure the U.S. remains competitive in advanced manufacturing. ACC cited public polling indicating broad support for updating TSCA, noting that respondents associate reforms with increased job creation and manufacturing investment.

ACC also pointed to recent steps taken by EPA leadership to stabilize the program but said legislative action is needed to provide durable fixes. The organization said the proposal could help reduce the backlog of new chemical reviews and improve regulatory certainty for companies developing and commercializing new technologies.

The council praised House Energy & Commerce Committee leadership for advancing the legislation, saying it represents an opportunity to strengthen U.S. chemical manufacturing amid growing global competition.