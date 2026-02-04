Henkel to Acquire Specialty Coatings Producer Stahl for €2.1 Billion

With both companies’ headquarters in Europe, the transaction is expected to proceed with business operations continuing as normal, said Stahl.
Feb. 4, 2026
Henkel headquarters exterior building in Germany

Stahl, a specialty coatings company in Waalwijk, the Netherlands, announced it has entered into an agreement to be acquired by German chemical company Henkel, for an enterprise value of €2.1 billion ($2.5 billion). The transaction marks a change in ownership following two decades of majority ownership by an investment firm. 

According to the company, the acquisition is intended to combine complementary specialty coatings capabilities serving shared end markets, with both organizations headquartered in Europe. Stahl said the transaction is expected to support continued development of coatings technologies used in flexible material applications while maintaining existing commercial and operational commitments during the transition period.

In a press statement, Stahl CEO Maarten Heijbroek said the company will continue operating with its current organization structure while the transaction moves toward completion. Additional details related to timing and closing will be communicated as regulatory reviews progress, according to the company.

In addition to the acquisition, Henkel has also continued to expand its manufacturing footprint in recent months. The company recently doubled the size of its Brandon, South Dakota, facility to support production of thermal management and adhesive materials used in electric vehicle batteries and electronic components, according to the company. 

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
