Henkel Doubles South Dakota Site to Support EV, Electronics production

Henkel, a global manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and functional coatings, recently announced the expansion of its Brandon, South Dakota, manufacturing facility. The project reportedly involved an investment of approximately $30 million, with additional support from South Dakota government and economic development organizations, doubling the site from 35,000 to 70,000 square feet. The facility now serves as Henkel’s North American flagship for thermal management and adhesive solutions, said the company.

The expansion includes additional mixers for high-volume production of thermal management and adhesive materials, supporting the long-term performance, safety and durability of automotive batteries and electronic components, the company said. Henkel’s Brandon site is reportedly the first in its North American Adhesive Technologies business to pursue LEED green building rating certification, with a Silver rating goal, reflecting its focus on sustainable manufacturing.

The Brandon facility, originally built in 2009, employs over 100 staff and now includes digitized operations for efficiency and sustainability, including paperless workflows and automated temperature and timing controls, the company said. Construction reportedly began in September 2022 following the investment announcement in October 2021.