Coatings, Additives and Logistics Moves Highlight Chemical Industry Developments

Chemical manufacturers and service providers continue to adjust operations, partnerships and leadership structures as they respond to sustainability targets, regional growth strategies and supply chain demands. Recent announcements from Arkema, Nexam Chemical, Valtris Specialty Chemicals and Quantix reflect a mix of certification progress, commercial expansion, executive transition and logistics network investment.

Arkema expands ISCC PLUS certification across coating production sites

Arkema said it has achieved ISCC PLUS certification at more than 70% of its coating solutions production facilities worldwide, following the addition of 10 sites in 2025. The certified sites span technologies including liquid and waterborne resins, rheology and specialty additives, powder resins, UV and electron-beam technologies and acrylic monomers, according to the company.

The certification allows Arkema to offer bio-attributed coating materials with a reported product carbon footprint reduction of at least 20% compared with fossil-based equivalents. The company said the expanded certification supports customers seeking lower-carbon materials for coatings, adhesives and related applications tied to infrastructure, mobility and industrial efficiency.

Nexam Chemical names Palmer Holland as North American distributor

Nexam Chemical has signed a distribution agreement with Palmer Holland covering the U.S., Canada and Mexico, strengthening its commercial presence in North America. Under the agreement, Palmer Holland will represent Nexam’s portfolio of performance-enhancing polymer additives across key market segments.

The partnership also aims to expand the adoption of Nexam’s Reactive Recycling technology in the region. While current sales volumes remain limited, the company said a growing project pipeline is in place, with the distributor’s customer network expected to support broader commercialization beginning in 2026.

Valtris Specialty Chemicals appoints new CEO

Valtris Specialty Chemicals has named Mike McGaugh as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Simon Medley, who is retiring but will remain in an advisory role. Valtris is a portfolio company of private equity firm SK Capital.

McGaugh most recently served as CEO of Myers Industries and previously held senior leadership roles at Dow, including vice president and general manager positions. Valtris said the leadership transition is intended to support the company’s next phase of growth across its specialty additives portfolio.

Quantix expands bulk liquid transport network through partnerships

Quantix announced strategic partnerships with MC Tank Lines and Leahy Transport to expand its bulk liquid transportation capabilities across North America. The company said the agreements strengthen its carrier network and support increased capacity, service coverage and operational flexibility for chemical industry customers.

The partnerships bring additional regional reach and bulk liquid expertise to Quantix’s logistics platform, expanding the company’s network to more than 70 locations, according to the announcement.