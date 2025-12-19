Senate Confirms Douglas Troutman to Lead EPA Chemical Safety Office

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Douglas Troutman as assistant administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention, according to the EPA.

In the role, Troutman will oversee federal programs responsible for regulating industrial chemicals and pesticides, including implementation of the Toxic Substances Control Act and the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act, the EPA said.

According to the agency, Troutman brings more than two decades of experience in chemical safety regulation, environmental policy and industry engagement. Most recently, he served as co-CEO of the American Cleaning Institute, where he led legal and government affairs activities related to chemical management, product safety and environmental and energy policy.

Before joining the institute, Troutman held senior roles at Underwriters Laboratories and the National Electrical Manufacturers Association, focusing on regulatory compliance, standards development and industry policy, the EPA said. Earlier in his career, he served on the legislative staff of U.S. Sen. Arlen Specter.

Industry groups previously expressed support for his nomination. In October, the American Chemistry Council said Troutman’s experience with science-based, risk-focused chemical policy and stakeholder engagement positioned him to lead the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention. ACC and a coalition of manufacturing and downstream trade groups cited the importance of experienced leadership for TSCA implementation.

The Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention oversees chemical risk evaluation and management, reviews new chemical submissions and regulates pesticide products used across agriculture, manufacturing and consumer applications.

Troutman said he plans to work with agency staff and stakeholders to ensure chemicals and pesticides are developed and used in ways that protect human health and the environment while supporting innovation, according to the EPA.

He holds a law degree from Villanova University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in international affairs and Russian studies from George Washington University.