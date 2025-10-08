ACC Backs Doug Troutman for EPA Chemical Safety Leadership Role

The American Chemistry Council (ACC), based in Washington, D.C., announced its support for the nomination of Doug M. Troutman as Assistant Administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP). The office oversees implementation of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), which governs EPA’s review and regulation of chemicals in commerce.

“Doug Troutman’s deep knowledge of chemical safety policy, combined with his extensive leadership experience, will be an asset to EPA as it carries out its important responsibilities under TSCA,” Chris Jahn, ACC president and CEO, said in a statement. “Doug has demonstrated a consistent commitment to science-driven, risk-based regulations along with constructive stakeholder engagement that protects public health and the environment while enabling American innovation to thrive — all essential to delivering an effective and balanced implementation of TSCA.”

Troutman previously spent nearly 20 years at the American Cleaning Institute (ACI), where he led government affairs and legal divisions and worked closely with policymakers and stakeholders on chemical safety regulations, according to the ACC.

“OCSPP plays a central role in protecting human health and the environment, while supporting American innovation and manufacturing competitiveness,” Jahn added. “Mr. Troutman is the right choice to provide steady leadership while furthering EPA’s mission. We urge the U.S. Senate to confirm him without delay.”



In a joint letter to the Senate, the ACC, American Petroleum Institute, the Alliance for Chemical Distribution and the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates, along with more than 50 other state and national trade associations representing U.S. manufacturers and downstream industries, endorsed Troutman's nomination. The coalition cited the need for experienced, science-based leadership to ensure effective TSCA implementation.