SOCMA appoints Jenn Klein as next CEO to lead specialty chemical advocacy

The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates has named Jenn Klein as its next president and CEO. She will assume the position on January 12, 2026.

Klein currently serves as president of the Ohio Chemistry Technology Council, where she led membership and advocacy growth over more than a decade, according to the announcement. SOCMA Board Chair Mara Gliozzi said Klein brings experience in government affairs and industry leadership and is positioned to guide the association’s members through evolving regulatory demands.

“I’m honored to lead SOCMA at this crucial time in history,” Klein said in a statment. She noted that specialty and batch manufacturers require predictable regulations and policy support and said she intends to prioritize those needs.

Before her current role, Klein held leadership positions with Chesapeake Energy, the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, the Ohio Senate and the New York State Assembly.

The appointment follows the October release of SOCMA’s 2026 Contract Manufacturing Outlook, which reported increased investment in automation, cybersecurity and regulated production among specialty chemical manufacturers. The report noted shifts in chemistry demand and highlighted operational resilience across small and mid-sized producers.

SOCMA stated that Klein’s leadership marks the beginning of its next phase of strategic focus for members in the specialty chemicals sector.