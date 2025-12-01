BASF High-Performance Dispersant Plant Set to Begin Production in China

BASF has officially launched its high-performance dispersant production line at the Jiangbei New Material Technology Park, Nanjing, China, the company said Nov. 25.

This investment enables local production of the most advanced dispersants using controlled free radical polymerization (CFRP) technology. The overall global capacity increase improves supply reliability and flexibility, along with production from the company’s site in Heerenveen, the Netherlands, the company said in a news release.

“This new plant will establish a stable local supply to support fast-growing market demand in the industrial coatings and automotive sectors,” said Stephan Kothrade, BASF’s chief technology officer. “With our advanced CFRP technology for dispersants and state-of-the-art production processes, the plant will enable the green transformation of our customers in Asia with lower PCF products.”

Since 2007, BASF’s Nanjing plant has been a key specialty chemical production base for China and Asia Pacific, according to BASF. This latest expansion will further boost BASF’s market competitiveness and innovation, the company said.

High-performance dispersants are essential in coatings, inks and composites, improving pigment dispersion, color performance and system stability.