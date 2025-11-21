Braskem, Norsk to Partner on Renewable Naphtha Project

Braskem said Nov. 20 it will collaborate with Norsk e-Fuel AS to explore the possible integration of renewable naphtha into the plastics value chain.

The process would include the use of carbon capture utilization technologies to produce e-naphtha.

"e-naphtha is more than a by-product; it is a valuable feedstock for creating long-lasting, circular products," said Lars Bjørn Larsen, chief commercial officer of Norsk e-fuel. "By capturing carbon and embedding it into durable, recyclable materials, we keep carbon in use and out of the atmosphere."

The collaboration will focus on developing a framework for integrating e-naphtha into plastic production, assessing market opportunities and engaging with customers seeking circular solutions.

Norsk plans to build several large-scale e-fuels, or power-to-liquid, facilities that that convert fossil-free electricity, water and captured CO 2 into synthetic fuels and feedstocks.

The company expects to have at least three plants in operation by 2032, with a combined annual capacity of more than 200,000 tons of e-fuels. Around one-quarter of this output could be supplied as e-naphtha, Braskem said.

Braskem said the project would build on its existing sustainability initiatives, including its “I'm green” biobased polyethylene renewable plastic made from sugarcane ethanol and its mass-balance certified solutions.