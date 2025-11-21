Braskem, Norsk to Partner on Renewable Naphtha Project

Collaboration will focus on developing a framework for integrating e-naphtha into plastic production, assessing market opportunities and engaging with customers seeking circular solutions.
Nov. 21, 2025
chemical reagent mixing in the lab

Braskem said Nov. 20 it will collaborate with Norsk e-Fuel AS to explore the possible integration of renewable naphtha into the plastics value chain.

The process would include the use of carbon capture utilization technologies to produce e-naphtha.

"e-naphtha is more than a by-product; it is a valuable feedstock for creating long-lasting, circular products," said Lars Bjørn Larsen, chief commercial officer of Norsk e-fuel. "By capturing carbon and embedding it into durable, recyclable materials, we keep carbon in use and out of the atmosphere."

The collaboration will focus on developing a framework for integrating e-naphtha into plastic production, assessing market opportunities and engaging with customers seeking circular solutions.

Norsk plans to build several large-scale e-fuels, or power-to-liquid, facilities that that convert fossil-free electricity, water and captured CO2 into synthetic fuels and feedstocks.

The company expects to have at least three plants in operation by 2032, with a combined annual capacity of more than 200,000 tons of e-fuels. Around one-quarter of this output could be supplied as e-naphtha, Braskem said.

Braskem said the project would build on its existing sustainability initiatives, including its “I'm green” biobased polyethylene renewable plastic made from sugarcane ethanol and its mass-balance certified solutions.

About the Author

Jonathan Katz
Email

Jonathan Katz

Executive Editor

Jonathan Katz, executive editor, brings nearly two decades of experience as a B2B journalist to Chemical Processing magazine. He has expertise on a wide range of industrial topics. Jon previously served as the managing editor for IndustryWeek magazine and, most recently, as a freelance writer specializing in content marketing for the manufacturing sector.

His knowledge areas include industrial safety, environmental compliance/sustainability, lean manufacturing/continuous improvement, Industry 4.0/automation and many other topics of interest to the Chemical Processing audience.

When he’s not working, Jon enjoys fishing, hiking and music, including a small but growing vinyl collection.

Jon resides in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Defining Risk: EPA Seeks Major TSCA Chemical Evaluation Reforms
Slideshow: Chemical Industry's Biggest Fears
Discover the Strength of Model 7A00 Valves
Sponsored
How Pilot Operated Relief Valves Work
Sponsored