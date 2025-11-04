Evonik Doubles Polyamide Capacity in China

Evonik Industries AG announced it has completed trial production of a second polyamides reactor at its Shanghai Multi-User Site in China, a move that will double its long-chain polyamide capacity in Asia. The expansion, scheduled to begin operations in December 2025, is designed to meet rising demand for high-performance polymers used in automotive, consumer and new energy vehicle applications.

According to the company, high-performance polyamides are key materials for lightweight automotive components, thermal management systems in new energy vehicles and premium consumer products. The new line will also increase local production of high-performance polymers such as AABB polyamides and elastomers (PEBA), used in automotive tubing, monofilaments and sports footwear.

“This investment reflects our confidence in the Chinese market and will enable us to better meet the growing demand for high-performance polymers from local customers,” Elaine Wu, senior vice president and head of Evonik’s Advanced Technologies segment in Asia Pacific, said in a statement.

The company also said the additional capacity will enhance the resilience of its global supply chain, enabling faster and more flexible response to customer needs in the region.

The expansion follows other recent regional investments. On Oct. 24, Evonik opened a fumed alumina production facility in Japan, to support growing demand for aluminum oxide-based materials in batteries and coatings. Earlier this year, the company opened an alkoxides production plant in Singapore, designed for net-zero Scope 1 and 2 carbon operation and aimed at improving supply reliability in Southeast Asia.