Evonik Opens Alumina Production Plant in Japan

Evonik opened a new fumed alumina production facility in Yokkaichi, Japan, according to an Oct. 24 news release. The investment, described by the company as a "mid-double-digit-million Euro" project, supports growing demand for aluminum oxide-based materials used in battery and coating applications across Asia.

The facility produces advanced fumed aluminum oxide solutions designed for ultra-thin coatings that enhance performance and durability in electric mobility, electronics and sustainable coating systems. The plant will also help reduce lead times, improve supply security and lower carbon footprint through localized manufacturing, according to the company.

“Alu5 is a cornerstone of our Asia growth strategy,” Claus Rettig, president of Evonik Asia Pacific, said in a statement. “By manufacturing locally, we’re not only reducing lead times and carbon footprint — we’re also reinforcing our commitment to security of supply, sustainable innovation and long-term partnerships in the region.”

The new Yokkaichi site follows another major investment in Asia earlier this year. On August 27, Evonik announced the opening of a new alkoxides production facility on Jurong Island, Singapore, expanding its global catalyst manufacturing network. That plant, first announced in 2023, was designed to meet regional demand for alkoxides used in biodiesel, pharmaceuticals and chemical recycling.

The company said the site is capable of operating with net-zero Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions and is intended to improve supply reliability in Southeast Asia.