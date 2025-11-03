BASF Building Ammonium Hydroxide Plant in Germany Amid Global Production Shifts

BASF announced Oct. 30 the construction of a new electronic grade ammonium hydroxide (NH4OH EG) plant in Ludwigshafen, Germany, aimed at supplying ultra-pure chemicals for wafer cleaning, etching, and other precision semiconductor processes.

The facility is expected to begin operations in 2027 and is intended to support the growth of semiconductor manufacturing in Europe, ensuring a reliable local supply chain for advanced chip production, according to the announcement.

The NH4OH EG produced at the new plant will be essential for next-generation semiconductor nodes used in key European industries including automotive and artificial intelligence, the company said. BASF emphasized that the investment strengthens its strategic partnerships and long-term supply commitments to semiconductor customers in the region.

In a separate operational adjustment, BASF announced Nov. 3 it is consolidating its Asian polytetrahydrofuran (PolyTHF) production into its Caojing site in China and discontinuing production at its Ulsan, South Korea, facility by 2026. PolyTHF is a precursor for spandex and elastane fibers used in textiles.

The company said the move addresses structural changes in the global chemical fiber market and overcapacity challenges, while maintaining total annual PolyTHF production of 250,000 metric tons across China, Germany and the U.S.

The latest announcements come as BASF continues to reshape its portfolio amid challenging market conditions. In a recent earnings update, the company reported a 3.2% decline in third-quarter sales amid weak demand across key industries and said it will continue refocusing its operations through divestitures and efficiency measures.