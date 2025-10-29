BASF Reports Lower Q3 Sales as Demand Stays Weak, Refocuses Portfolio

Frankfurt — Low demand continued to weigh on German chemical giant BASF in the third quarter, as sales dwindled by 3.2% to €15.23 billion ($17.7 billion), the company said on Wednesday.

"Customer buying behavior in almost all industries and regions remained cautious," Markus Kamieth, chairman of the board of executive directors, was quoted as saying in a statement.

Excluding the sale of BASF's coating business, revenue was down by 3.3% at €14.33 billion.

Operative business was also down, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), including discontinued operations, declining by 4.8% to €1.54 billion.

Disregarding the sale of the coating business, EBITDA dropped by 3.2% to €1.43 billion.

Due to the sale of the coating division, BASF adjusted its full-year outlook and now expects EBITDA before special items of between €6.7 billion and €7.1 billion, down from some €7.9 billion earned last year.

Previously, BASF had forecast full-year earnings between €7.3 billion and €7.7 billion.

BASF recently completed the sale of its Brazilian decorative paints business to US firm Sherwin-Williams for $1.15 billion, while the company has entered into a binding agreement with US financial investor Carlyle for the sale of its coatings business, including automotive coatings, automotive refinish coatings and surface treatment technology.

BASF intends to retain a 40% stake in the division following the sale which is expected to bring in $5.8 billion in cash before taxes.

