Nouryon Expands Polymer Catalyst and Peroxide Capabilities in China

The company is increasing metal alkyls capacity and adding new MMAO and peroxide research operations to meet growing polymer demand.
Oct. 17, 2025
Nouryon
Nouryon CEO (center) talks with employees at site

Nouryon, headquartered in Amsterdam, said it has completed a capacity expansion at its Jiaxing, China, site to double production of triethylaluminum, a co-catalyst used in polyethylene and polypropylene manufacturing. The investment supports China’s growing demand for high-performance polymers used in packaging, automotive and consumer applications, according to the company.

The company also plans to begin production of modified methylaluminoxane (MMAO) at the site in 2027. MMAO is used as a catalyst component for polyolefin elastomers found in solar panels and other specialty applications. In 2026, Nouryon said it will open an organic peroxides innovation center in Tianjin to enhance polymer development and customer support.

These developments build on Nouryon’s November 2024 expansion in Ningbo, China, where the company doubled production capacity for its Perkadox 14 and Trigonox 101 organic peroxide products to 6,000 tons each. Those materials are used for modifying polymer properties and crosslinking rubbers and thermoplastics, as well as improving recycled polypropylene performance.

In a statement, Larry Ryan, president at Nouryon, said the latest investments strengthen local supply reliability and innovation capabilities. He added that the metal alkyls expansion included infrastructure upgrades, such as advanced thermal oxidizer emission controls and enhanced blending and cylinder transfilling systems.

The Jiaxing site also houses a research laboratory established in 2024 focused on process efficiency and new production methods for metal alkyls. These developments further position the facility as a key hub for polyolefin catalyst innovation and regulatory alignment in China, the company said.

