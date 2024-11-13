  • Newsletters
    Mobile phone with website of Nouryon Chemicals on screen in front of Nouryon business logo
    1. Asset Management

    Nouryon Doubles Organic Peroxide Production in China

    Nov. 13, 2024
    Specialty chemicals maker completes organic peroxide expansion in China to support the growing polymer industry.

    Specialty chemicals maker Nouryon has completed a capacity expansion for organic peroxides at its manufacturing facility in Ningbo, China.

    The expansion will double production to 6,000 tons each of Perkadox 14 and Trigonox 101 organic peroxide products.

    According to Nouryon, these products are ingredients for modifying polymer properties and crosslinking rubbers and thermoplastics. They can also enhance the properties of recycled polypropylene (R-PP), enabling customers to use recycled plastics in applications previously only accessible to virgin plastics.

    Polymer demand has been on the rise in China. Market intelligence firm ICIS has reported that China’s per capita major resins demand is expected to rise from nearly 73kg in 2020 to 144kg in 2050, but demographic and economic challenges could lead to an eventual decline in demand. In the Asia Pacific region, Nouryon produces organic peroxides in Ningbo and Tianjin, China; Asa, Japan; and Mahad, India.

    This is the latest in a series of investments Nouryon has made to strengthen its manufacturing network of critical ingredients for the polymer industry in China. In 2021, the company announced investments including a greenfield organic peroxide manufacturing facility at its new site in Tianjin and a new tert-Butyl hydroperoxide (TBHP) and tert-Butyl alcohol (TBA) manufacturing facility in Ningbo.

    What People Are Saying

    Alain Rynwalt, senior vice president, Performance Materials, Nouryon: “Nouryon is a world leader in essential ingredients for the polymer industry and this expansion highlights our dedication to supporting our customers’ growth across the entire polymer cycle. Customer interest in improving the properties of recycled polypropylene continues to rise, in line with increased consumer awareness and more stringent regulations.”

    Sobers Sethi, Senior Vice President, Emerging Markets and China, Nouryon: “Asia Pacific is a key region for Nouryon and our most recent expansion in China strengthens our supply position even more in this growing region. Our customers rely on our existing network of manufacturing facilities and innovative technologies, and we are pleased to build more capacity to meet growing customer demand around the world.”

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

