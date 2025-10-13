BASF to Sell Majority Stake in Coatings Unit to Carlyle, QIA

The agreement includes BASF’s automotive coatings and surface treatment operations, marking a strategic shift in the company’s portfolio.
BASF SE
NIO ES8 – Full aluminum car body with BASF Oxsilan® thin film pretreatment, CathoGuard® 800 e-coat, waterborne primer, waterborne basecoat and a two component clear coat.

BASF SE has agreed to sell a majority stake in its automotive OEM coatings, refinish coatings and surface treatment businesses to global investment firm Carlyle, the company said Oct. 10. The transaction is reportedly valued at €7.7 billion (US $8.9 billion) and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.

Following completion, BASF reportedly will retain a minority interest in the coatings business and continue to support its operations and innovation efforts.

BASF Coatings operates across Europe, North America, South America and Asia Pacific, producing automotive coatings and surface treatments for metal, plastic and glass substrates. The latest sale follows the divestiture of the company’s decorative paints business to Sherwin-Williams earlier this year.  

Carlyle, which is entering the agreement in partnership with the Qatar Investment Authority, said it plans to invest in the coatings business to strengthen its innovation pipeline and organizational structure. Carlyle cited its experience in previous chemical sector carve-outs, including Axalta, Atotech and Nouryon.

BASF said business continuity for customers will be maintained during the transition and that employee representatives will be involved in accordance with legal requirements.

