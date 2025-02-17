  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • Shutterstock
    Worker roller brush painting a wall yellow
    1. Asset Management
    2. Economics

    BASF to Sell Decorative Paints Business to Sherwin-Williams

    Feb. 17, 2025
    Part of BASF Coating’s division sells Brazilian production sites and assets for $1.15 billion.

    BASF said Feb. 17 it has agreed to sell its Brazilian decorative paints business, a part of BASF’s Coatings division, to Sherwin-Williams for $1.15 billion. 

    The transaction includes production sites in Demarchi and Jaboatão in Brazil, related contracts, the Suvinil and Glasu brands and around 1,000 employees. The sale is expected to close in the second half of 2025.

    BASF reported its decorative paints business generated sales of approximately $525 million in 2024. The business operates primarily in Brazil and has minimal integration with BASF's other coatings operations.

    BASF and Sherwin-Williams will continue to operate as strictly independent companies until the completion of the transaction. 

    BASF said it intends to approach the market to further explore strategic options for its remaining Coatings activities, which include automotive OEM coatings, refinish coatings and surface treatment, in the second quarter of 2025.

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.