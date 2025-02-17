BASF to Sell Decorative Paints Business to Sherwin-Williams

BASF said Feb. 17 it has agreed to sell its Brazilian decorative paints business, a part of BASF’s Coatings division, to Sherwin-Williams for $1.15 billion.

The transaction includes production sites in Demarchi and Jaboatão in Brazil, related contracts, the Suvinil and Glasu brands and around 1,000 employees. The sale is expected to close in the second half of 2025.

BASF reported its decorative paints business generated sales of approximately $525 million in 2024. The business operates primarily in Brazil and has minimal integration with BASF's other coatings operations.

BASF and Sherwin-Williams will continue to operate as strictly independent companies until the completion of the transaction.

BASF said it intends to approach the market to further explore strategic options for its remaining Coatings activities, which include automotive OEM coatings, refinish coatings and surface treatment, in the second quarter of 2025.