ExxonMobil to Acquire Superior Graphite Assets for Synthetic Graphite

ExxonMobil announced Sept. 8 that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the U.S.-based assets, technology, and select international offices of Superior Graphite. Headquartered in Chicago, Superior Graphite has produced graphite and advanced carbon materials for more than a century, according to the company.

The acquisition marks ExxonMobil’s planned entry into the synthetic graphite market, where the material is a key anode component for electric vehicle and stationary energy storage batteries. ExxonMobil said synthetic graphite can be produced from existing refining streams, enabling faster scale-up compared to mined graphite while offering more consistent performance.

According to the company, Superior Graphite’s processes are designed to be less energy-intensive, require less land, and achieve higher throughput than conventional methods. ExxonMobil said its scale and technology will allow it to expand this capability into a competitive U.S. supply chain for battery-grade graphite.

Synthetic graphite is used in the anode of lithium-ion batteries and plays a central role in charging speed and battery life. ExxonMobil said it expects growing demand for higher-performance batteries to drive increased demand for advanced graphite materials.

The move builds on a November 2024 supply agreement in which ExxonMobil committed to provide LG Chem with up to 100,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate from a planned U.S. project. The material will support LG Chem’s cathode plant under construction in Tennessee, which is expected to be the largest in the United States.