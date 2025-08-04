Three months later, how are tariffs affecting your business?

Has the impact of the Trump administration’s tariff actions on your business intensified as the summer has progressed? Are you adjusting strategies and/or spending, shifting your supply chains or still waiting to see what happens next?

Our colleagues at Endeavor Business Intelligence are conducting a quick follow-up survey to a poll they ran this spring (see this IndustryWeek story on the results) to get a sense of what’s happening on the ground. The survey has only eight questions and takes just a few minutes to complete. To share your insights and help us build a real-time picture of how U.S. businesses are navigating this uncertain environment, click on this link.