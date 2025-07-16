Advanced Manufacturing Courses for Industry Professionals Available at Kansas State University

Kansas State University's Olathe campus is offering advanced short courses for industry professionals. The courses are designed to expand professionals' knowledge and practical skills.

According to KSU, each course tackles a different aspect of the advanced manufacturing industry and features a combination of robust discussion of theory along with practical hands-on learning with real equipment and systems. All courses are taught by experts with direct industry experience. Learn more about the upcoming classes below.

Programmable Logic Controller and Automation | Aug. 26-27

This two-day workshop on programmable logic controllers (PLCs) is designed to give learners a hands-on introduction to PLC systems and a deeper understanding of real-world applications. It covers the basics of programming, networking, communication and integration with different systems.

Dust Collection Fundamentals and System Design | Oct. 7-9

This course will explain how dust collection systems are designed and the selection and sizing for each component. It will also discuss dust explosion hazards and prevention.

“At K-State Olathe, our goal is to bring hands-on experiences and practical knowledge to the manufacturing industry — making it more efficient, effective and safer,” said Jonathan McPherson, director of advanced manufacturing research and training at KSU.