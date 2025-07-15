    • Braskem
    braskem ship brave future

    Braskem Christens New Ethane Carrier as Part of Fleet Expansion

    July 15, 2025
    The Brazilian petrochemical company's $89 million Brave Future vessel will operate between the US, Mexico and Brazil, with four more ships expected by 2026 to boost logistics autonomy.

    Braskem christened Brave Future, a 188-meter ethane carrier with a capacity of 36,000 cubic meters during a ceremony at the YAMIC shipyard in China last week. 

    The ship is one of Braskem’s two dedicated ethane carriers. In 2026, Braskem expects the delivery of four more vessels as part of its efforts to boost logistics autonomy. 

    The R$500 million ship (approximately $89 million) will operate between the United States, Mexico and Brazil.

    YAMIC built the ship with financing by Ocean Yield. Hartmann Reederei will operate the vessel. 

    Brave Future runs on a dual-fuel engine that operates on bunker oil and ethane. It can transport cargo at temperatures as low as -104°C. The ship’s CO² emissions are approximately 40% lower than the average fleet currently in operation, Braskem noted in a news release.

    About the Author

    Jonathan Katz | Executive Editor

    Jonathan Katz, executive editor, brings nearly two decades of experience as a B2B journalist to Chemical Processing magazine. He has expertise on a wide range of industrial topics. Jon previously served as the managing editor for IndustryWeek magazine and, most recently, as a freelance writer specializing in content marketing for the manufacturing sector.

    His knowledge areas include industrial safety, environmental compliance/sustainability, lean manufacturing/continuous improvement, Industry 4.0/automation and many other topics of interest to the Chemical Processing audience.

    When he’s not working, Jon enjoys fishing, hiking and music, including a small but growing vinyl collection.

    Jon resides in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

    Email

    Continue Reading