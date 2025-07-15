Braskem Christens New Ethane Carrier as Part of Fleet Expansion

Braskem christened Brave Future, a 188-meter ethane carrier with a capacity of 36,000 cubic meters during a ceremony at the YAMIC shipyard in China last week.

The ship is one of Braskem’s two dedicated ethane carriers. In 2026, Braskem expects the delivery of four more vessels as part of its efforts to boost logistics autonomy.

The R$500 million ship (approximately $89 million) will operate between the United States, Mexico and Brazil.

YAMIC built the ship with financing by Ocean Yield. Hartmann Reederei will operate the vessel.

Brave Future runs on a dual-fuel engine that operates on bunker oil and ethane. It can transport cargo at temperatures as low as -104°C. The ship’s CO² emissions are approximately 40% lower than the average fleet currently in operation, Braskem noted in a news release.