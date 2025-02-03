  • Newsletters
    Dow Chemical company's Texas Innovation Center built in 2015.
    Dow to Cut 1,500 Jobs to Reduce Costs

    Feb. 3, 2025
    The company said proactive, additional actions will further reduce costs in response to ongoing macroeconomic weakness and support its long-term growth objectives.

    Dow Inc. will cut approximately 1,500 jobs and focus on reducing up to $700 million in direct costs through purchased services and third-party contract labor, the company said Jan. 30. Dow said the targeted actions will deliver $1 billion in cost savings and further reduce costs in response to ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, while reinforcing its long-term competitiveness across the economic cycle.

    "While these decisions are difficult, we must continue to take proactive actions to reduce costs while we navigate through this ongoing slower-than-expected macroeconomic recovery," said Jim Fitterling, Dow chair and CEO in a press statement. "These cost actions support our commitment to our long-term growth objectives, while aligning spending levels to the realities of the current macroeconomic environment. As 2025 progresses we will continue to evaluate options to reinforce our competitiveness and take further action if necessary."

    Dow said it will record a charge of up to $325 million in the first quarter of 2025 for costs associated with these activities, which primarily include severance and related benefit costs, and the costs to implement these actions will be expensed as incurred ranging from $20 million to $30 million.

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

