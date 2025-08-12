Endress+Hauser Nearly Doubles Tariff Surcharge to 8.4% as Trade War Escalates

Endress+Hauser will raise its tariff-related surcharge on most products to 8.4% in response to ongoing global trade disputes, said Todd Lucey, general manager for Endress+Hauser USA.

“As global tariff policies continue to evolve, the August 1st announcement of an increase in baseline tariffs from 10% to higher amounts represents a significant escalation in supply chain dynamics,” said Lucey in a written statement. “Endress+Hauser has and will continue to not fully transfer increased tariff costs onto our valued customers to the extent possible.”

On May 12, the process instrumentation and automation provider implemented a 4.5% surcharge. But the Trump administration announced a new round of reciprocal tariffs Aug. 1.

The new 8.4% surcharge will take effect Aug. 22, with the exception of the company’s optical analysis products, which will remain at 4.5%, Lucey said. Any orders placed before Aug. 22 must be released for production within 30 days to maintain the current 4.5% supply chain surcharge level.

The company will continue to seek ways to minimize the impact of tariffs and enable market flexibility through supply chain optimization. This includes increasing the amount of products produced in the U.S. and continuing to invest in domestic manufacturing, Lucey said.

The surcharge will be listed separately from the company’s current prices to ensure complete transparency and allow Endress to adjust the additional fee as market conditions change.

Following the May surcharge announcement, Lucey said the company would temporarily redirect Canada and Mexico inventory imports away from U.S. facilities to European or other sites. This shift would free up U.S. production capacity and inventory space for domestic customers.