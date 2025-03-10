DOE, Argonne National Laboratory to Support Lithium Battery Recycling

The U.S. Department of Energy on March 10 awarded funding to Pure Lithium Corp. to scale its battery recycling and production process.

Pure Lithium, a Boston-based lithium metal battery technology company, will work in partnership with Argonne National Laboratory to demonstrate and scale the company’s technology. The Department of Energy is making the funds available through its Vehicle Technologies Office.

Certain industrial processes in the United States produce lithium metal waste. Recovering and using this lithium in batteries would create a closed loop, fully domestic supply source, said Pure Lithium in a press statement.

Manufacturers will use the recycled metal will to produce pure lithium metal anodes for lithium metal vanadium oxide batteries.

What People are Saying

Emilie Bodoin, Pure Lithium founder and CEO, comments: “While our core technology is combining metal extraction from lithium-bearing brines with anode production, our team is highly skilled in metallurgical processing. The opportunity to extract value from a waste stream utilizing technology that complements our large portfolio of patents was one we could not pass up. . . .

“External partners are the key to accelerating our time to market as we continue to execute on our business plan, securing all commercially viable intellectual property surrounding lithium metal anode and battery production, ensuring a secure low-cost domestic supply chain.”