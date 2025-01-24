Pharma Ponders Trump’s Impact on Industry

Industry executives anticipate a more business-friendly environment, with Thermo Fisher Scientific CEO Marc Casper expecting less stringent regulatory oversight and a pro-growth taxation perspective. Analysts predict increased mergers and acquisitions activity, which could help offset declining revenues for large pharmaceutical companies.

A significant point of concern is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s potential confirmation as Health and Human Services Secretary. Analysts warn that his appointment could negatively impact vaccine uptake and potentially disrupt FDA operations through potential staff reductions or departures.

The BIOSECURE Act, which aims to prevent U.S. federal funds from supporting certain Chinese contract manufacturers, is expected to reshape pharmaceutical supply chains.

Overall, industry leaders expect the new administration to prioritize domestic manufacturing, potentially reshape international pharmaceutical supply chains, and create a more business-friendly regulatory environment.

