The Business Side: EU Supports Electrolysis Technology Advancement, Motion and W.R. Grace Announce Expansions

This week, The EU has awarded funding to thyssenkrupp nucera’s solid oxide electrolyzer cell (SOEC) project to produce green hydrogen, and W.R. Grace’s newest start-up expands the company’s polypropylene process technology footprint in India to meet growing demand. Motion Industries, Inc. is also expanding with the acquisition of a Canadian-based hydraulics manufacturer. Read more on these stories below.

EU to Fund Electrolysis Technology for Green Hydrogen Production

The EU has awarded funding to thyssenkrupp nucera’s solid oxide electrolyzer cell (SOEC) project to produce green hydrogen. The funding for the construction of a 300 MW production plant using the high-temperature electrolysis technology has reached up to EUR 36 million (US$39.1 million).

The funding from the EU Innovation Fund is intended to enable the company to further advance the industrialization of the SOEC technology. The EU Innovation Fund supports particularly climate-friendly projects in the fields of energy efficiency and renewable energies, as well as research and innovation.

According to thyssenkrupp nucera, the SOEC stack technology is based on oxygen-ion-conducting ceramic solid electrolyte, which is screen-printed with two electrodes and then connected to chromium-based interconnects. This chromium-based alloy is particularly suitable for high-temperature processes. Industries with production processes that generate industrial waste heat can utilize the waste heat in high-temperature electrolysis to reduce electricity consumption.

thyssenkrupp nucera has been working with the Fraunhofer Institute for Ceramic Technologies and Systems IKTS since March of this year to commercialize the SOEC technology.



Grace Expands Polypropylene Operating Capacity in India

W. R. Grace & Co., a supplier of polypropylene (PP) process technology and polyolefin catalyst technology, recently started up Nayara Energy Limited in Vadinar, Gujarat, India. The plant uses Grace’s Unipol PP process technology and non-phthalate catalysts to process 450 kilotons per annum (KTA) of PP.

The plant will produce a wide range of PP grades suitable for resins in pharmaceutical, health and hygiene industry applications, said Grace in a press release. Nayara is also operating the plant using Grace’s process control software.

According to IndustryARC, the polypropylene market in India is forecasted to reach US$14.8 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 9.7% between 2022 to 2027.

Motion to Acquire Canadian Hydraulics Manufacturer

Motion Industries, Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts, and provider of industrial technology solutions, signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Canadian-based Stoney Creek Hydraulics.

The transaction is expected to close at the end of October.

Founded in 1998, Stoney Creek Hydraulics, based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, specializes in hydraulic and pneumatic cylinder manufacture/repair. Cylinders are built according to customer blueprints or designed by the engineering team to meet specific application requirements. Repair services include cylinder inspection, machining and testing with precision.