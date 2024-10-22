Chemical Decarbonization Start-Up Secures $1.4 Million in Pre-Seed Funding

Turnover Labs, a start-up aiming to decarbonize the chemical industry, said Oct. 22 it has closed a $1.4 million pre-seed funding round led by Pace Ventures and GC Ventures.

Turnover Labs uses electrolysis technology it developed at Columbia University to convert CO2 produced from chemical processes into raw materials.

The company will use the funds to expand its engineering team, grow business development efforts and accelerate R&D to transition its technology from the lab to a sub-scale prototype.

"Using Turnover's technology, chemical manufacturers will be able to synthesize the most basic chemical building blocks out of the CO2 being emitted by their own facilities," said Turnover founder and CEO Marissa Beatty, Ph.D. "Our design emphasizes durability and process compatibility with existing infrastructure, and we're building our systems to be highly resilient, inexpensive, and able to scale into many different processes."

Beatty emphasized that Turnover's approach uses existing infrastructure to make conversion highly cost-effective.

"Instead of building a new process to be compatible with our conversion system, we're building a system that can easily fit into the operations of virtually any chemical manufacturing plant," she said.