    Mitsubishi Chemical
    1. Industry News

    Mitsubishi Chemical Launches Biomass-Based Material for Polyurethane Resins

    Oct. 22, 2024
    New grades have achieved a biobased content of over 80%, according to the company.

    By Jonathan Katz

    Mitsubishi Chemical Group has launched new grades of biomass-based polycarbonatediol under its Benebiol brand.

    The Japanese specialty materials company announced the new grades Oct. 21 ahead of the 4th Sustainable Material Expo, where the product will be on display.

    Mitsubishi Chemical plans to market the new grades as a primary raw material for polyurethane resins. Biomass components have advantages in polyurethane resins, including stain resistance, the company said. These resins are used in paints and coatings for automotives, furniture and outdoor products, as well as in synthetic and artificial leather.

    The biobased content of existing grades of Benebiol is 20%-50%, but the new grades have achieved a biobased content of over 80%, according to the company.

    The company also has converted some of its petroleum-derived Benebiol grades.

