SGP Bio Energy, Honeywell Partner on Industrial Hemp Initiative

Industrial hemp has a long history in the U.S. as a fuel and a fiber. Early colonists made ropes and sails from hemp fiber, and it’s said that Abraham Lincoln used hemp oil in his lamps.

In recent years, agricultural and industrial producers have begun rediscovering the material as a potential resource.

SGP Bio Energy and Honeywell are the latest industrial companies planning to develop hemp-derived feedstocks. Honeywell said Oct. 8 it’s partnering with SGP to convert industrial hemp and other plant-based material into biochemicals for various materials, including plastics.

SGP will supplying the necessary infrastructure, workforce and raw materials, with industrial hemp being a key input.

The raw materials are being sourced through SGP's Ready Grow program, which was initiated in Panama in 2023. Ready Grow involves cultivating and providing industrial hemp. This hemp will serve as fuel for SGP's Golden City Biorefinery, which is currently under development in Panama.

The refinery is scheduled to begin production in 2027.