  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • Shutterstock
    Industrial Hemp
    1. Industry News

    SGP Bio Energy, Honeywell Partner on Industrial Hemp Initiative

    Oct. 14, 2024

    By Jonathan Katz

    Industrial hemp has a long history in the U.S. as a fuel and a fiber. Early colonists made ropes and sails from hemp fiber, and it’s said that Abraham Lincoln used hemp oil in his lamps.

    In recent years, agricultural and industrial producers have begun rediscovering the material as a potential resource.

    SGP Bio Energy and Honeywell are the latest industrial companies planning to develop hemp-derived feedstocks. Honeywell said Oct. 8 it’s partnering with SGP to convert industrial hemp and other plant-based material into biochemicals for various materials, including plastics.

    SGP will supplying the necessary infrastructure, workforce and raw materials, with industrial hemp being a key input.

    The raw materials are being sourced through SGP's Ready Grow program, which was initiated in Panama in 2023. Ready Grow involves cultivating and providing industrial hemp. This hemp will serve as fuel for SGP's Golden City Biorefinery, which is currently under development in Panama.

    The refinery is scheduled to begin production in 2027.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.