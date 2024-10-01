  • Newsletters
    1. Industry News

    Technip Energies Gets Performance OK at Olefins Plant

    Oct. 1, 2024
    The Vietnam plant reached full capacity and passed its initial performance test in February 2024.

    Source Technip Energies

    Technip Energies has completed the final performance acceptance test for the 1350 KTA olefins plant at Long Son Petrochemicals Co., Ltd. in Vietnam's Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, according to a news release. This facility, Vietnam's first olefins plant, employs a flexible feed cracker design capable of processing both naphtha and LPG feedstocks to produce ethylene, propylene and butadiene.

    Ground was broken in late 2018, with a successful start-up achieved by the end of 2023. The plant reached full capacity and passed its initial performance test in February 2024.

    “We are pleased with passing the final performance acceptance of the Long Son Petrochemicals’ olefins plant,” said Bhaskar Patel, senior vice president, sustainable fuels, chemicals & circularity. “This is a great milestone for Vietnam and another example of our know-how to improve energy efficiency through our proven ethylene technology.”

