Chemical Industry to Play Critical Role in Biden's Battery Initiative

Several chemical manufacturers, including Dow Chemical and Braskem, are receiving a share of the Biden administration’s latest round of funding to support battery materials manufacturing in the U.S.

The Department of Energy announced Sept. 20 that it had issued $3 billion for 25 projects across 14 states.

The projects, administered by the Energy Department’s Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains, will involve retrofitting, expanding and building new domestic facilities for battery-grade processed critical minerals, battery components, battery manufacturing and recycling.

The projects will include production of critical components that represent essential building blocks of the battery supply chain, like electrolyte salts, solid state electrolytes, polymers for separators, cathode and anode materials.

The selected projects also cover traditional and next-generation lithium-ion chemistries, as well as non-lithium-ion technologies.

“The Biden-Harris administration is using every available tool to onshore and friend-shore the supply chain for EVs and batteries, working with our allies and partners, for the benefit of our national security, our economy, and our planet,” said John Podesta, senior advisor to President Biden for international climate policy. “Today’s battery manufacturing grants from DOE will boost America’s manufacturing base, create good-paying union jobs all over the country, and help tackle the climate crisis.”

Dow has proposed developing domestic carbonate solvents manufacturing for lithium-ion battery electrolytes. The company received $100 million for the proposed facility on the U.S. Gulf Coast. The company said its efforts will support onshoring of advanced battery technology and critical electric vehicle and energy stationary storage supply chains.

