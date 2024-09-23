Braskem Opens New Innovation Center in Boston Area

Braskem opened a 35,000-square-foot research and development center in Lexington, Massachusetts, where the company will investigate new materials, including biomass-based feedstocks.

The Renewable Innovation Center will strengthen Braskem's ability to discover technologies that will drive sustainability and growth, the company said.

The company, which announced the opening on Sept. 11, noted that the center is strategically based in Boston’s biotechnology and innovation hub, close to more than 60 universities.

Work in the center will complement Braskem's global research and development work in the U.S., Brazil, Mexico and Germany, the company said.