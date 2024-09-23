  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • Braskem
    Braskem Research Center
    1. Industry News

    Braskem Opens New Innovation Center in Boston Area

    Sept. 23, 2024

    By Jonathan Katz

    Braskem opened a 35,000-square-foot research and development center in Lexington, Massachusetts, where the company will investigate new materials, including biomass-based feedstocks.

    The Renewable Innovation Center will strengthen Braskem's ability to discover technologies that will drive sustainability and growth, the company said.

    The company, which announced the opening on Sept. 11, noted that the center is strategically based in Boston’s biotechnology and innovation hub, close to more than 60 universities.

     Work in the center will complement Braskem's global research and development work in the U.S., Brazil, Mexico and Germany, the company said.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.