    IN MEMORIAM
    In Memoriam: Former President of Charles Ross & Son Co.

    Sept. 18, 2024
    Charles Ross & Son Company announced the passing of Richard Ross on Sept. 14, 2024.

    Richard Ross, former president of Charles Ross & Son Co. posing with a family pet.
    Charles Ross & Son Company announced the passing of Richard Ross, its former president, on Sept. 14, 2024. Ross played an instrumental role in shaping the company’s future and global success.
     
    Taking the helm as president in 1961, his leadership, foresight and dedication drove Charles Ross & Son Company, also known as ROSS Mixers, to new heights, establishing manufacturing facilities in New York, Georgia and Florida. His commitment to innovation and excellence expanded the company’s footprint beyond its U.S. roots, leading to the establishment of operations worldwide, including China and India. 
     
    In 1999, Ross established the company’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), a decision that empowered employees as stakeholders and the foundation for the company's continued growth in industrial mixing technology.

