  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • Orphaned wells
    1. Industry News

    DOE Commits $15 Million to Combat Methane Leaks from Orphaned Oil and Gas Wells

    Sept. 13, 2024
    Methane is many times more potent than carbon dioxide and is responsible for approximately one-third of the warming caused by greenhouse gases today.

    Source The U.S. Department of Energy

    The U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management has announced up to $15 million in funding for research and development projects aimed at reducing methane emissions from undocumented orphaned oil and gas wells. The initiative supports the Biden-Harris administration's goal to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030 compared to 2020 levels.

    The focus is on advancing cost-effective technologies for characterization, advanced remediation and long-term monitoring of these wells. Undocumented orphaned wells, estimated to number in the hundreds of thousands in the U.S., are idle wells with unknown or insolvent operators that are not properly listed in regulatory inventories.

    The funding opportunity aims to enhance well characterization technologies, improve sensors for measuring methane emissions and develop new remediation concepts and materials for efficient plugging and abandonment. Specific areas of focus include advanced remediation techniques for well boreholes, wellbore characterization without entry and cost-effective long-term monitoring technologies.

    This research is crucial for addressing the significant contribution of methane to global warming and tackling the environmental and community impacts of legacy pollution from these wells.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.