EIT InnoEnergy Invests in Lignin Tech that Turns Pulp Waste into Eco-Materials

EIT InnoEnergy has invested €1m ($1.1 million) in LignEasy, a company specializing in lignin separation technology for the pulp industry. LignEasy's process extracts lignin from kraft pulp mills, reducing carbon emissions and providing a sustainable alternative to fossil-based materials.

“We believe that LignEasy will play a significant role in decarbonising multiple industries, and we are delighted to welcome them into our portfolio,” said Jonas Nordlund, investment manager at EIT InnoEnergy Scandinavia, in a news release. “Their innovative approach to lignin separation not only addresses the significant wastage in kraft pulp mills but also opens up new avenues for sustainable bioproducts, transforming lignin from a waste product into a valuable resource.”

The technology addresses the current practice of burning 15 million tons of lignin annually in European mills. Instead, LignEasy's method separates lignin for use in high-value applications like construction materials, bioplastics and packaging. The company’s sulfuric-acid-free process produces high-quality lignin without harmful sulfate discharge. This investment will help scale up LignEasy's pilot plant to a 1 ton/day capacity, contributing to the growing demand for bioplastics and sustainable materials across various industries. The technology aims to transform lignin from a waste product into a valuable resource, supporting the transition to more sustainable chemical and pulp industries.