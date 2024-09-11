  • Newsletters
    1. Industry News

    AIChE, IChemE to Collaborate on STEM Recruitment

    Sept. 11, 2024
    The chemical engineering societies aim to strengthen the international STEM talent pool.

    Source AIChE

    The American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) and the Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE) — two professional societies dedicated to advancing the application of chemical engineering expertise internationally — have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on activities designed to build a stronger worldwide STEM (science, technology engineering, mathematics) workforce. 
     
    The MoU is a response to an emerging need to add more chemical engineers to STEM professions. This move is crucial to addressing global challenges such as industries’ transition to net zero and the securing of sustainable food and water supplies.   
     
    In terms of STEM skills and encouraging more people to consider careers related to chemical and process engineering, AIChE and IChemE will work together to:
    • Establish an archive of free online resources available to teachers and other influencers worldwide to encourage young people to view STEM careers as important and desirable courses of study and future employment.
    • Identify gaps in resources and determine how to improve their usability, in collaboration with university-level chemical engineering teachers and with input from young people and their influencers.
    • Encourage other chemical engineering societies and institutions to join the collaboration and explore how best to share and adapt the resources to inspire students and engineers across geographies.
     
    This is the latest joint activity between AIChE and IChemE. In a prior partnership announced in 2023, the two societies signed a letter of intent to build a global alliance centered on the use of hydrogen. That collaboration aims to support industry in the adoption of hydrogen as an energy carrier for industrial and commercial applications and to help pave the road to net zero greenhouse gas emissions. 

