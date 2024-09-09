EPA Steps Up Hydrofluorocarbons Import Enforcement

The alert highlights actions the agency has taken against companies for noncompliance. It includes nine civil settlements in 2024 totaling $115,551 in penalties to resolve claims of unlawful imports of HFCs.
The AIM Act of 2020 mandates an 85% phasedown of HFCs from historic baseline levels by 2036 and authorizes the EPA to place limits on production and consumption.
More information on the alert and enforcement actions are available at https://www.epa.gov/enforcement/epa-targeting-illegal-imports-hydrofluorocarbon-super-pollutants-combat-climate-change.