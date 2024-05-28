Biden Administration Backs Largest Climate Investment to Curb Potent Greenhouse Gases

Calling it the largest climate investment in history, the Biden administration announced nearly $15 million in grants on May 28 to five university research centers for developing technologies to reclaim and destroy hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). The grants, funded by the Inflation Reduction Act, target reducing emissions of HFCs, potent greenhouse gases used in refrigeration and air conditioning equipment.

The investment aligns with the administration's goal, under the bipartisan American Innovation and Manufacturing Act, of achieving an 85% reduction in HFC emissions below historical levels by 2036. Additionally, President Biden signed the U.S. ratification of the Kigali Amendment, an international agreement aimed at phasing down HFCs and avoiding up to 0.5°C of global warming by 2100.