  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    1. Industry News

    Biden Administration Backs Largest Climate Investment to Curb Potent Greenhouse Gases

    May 28, 2024
    Five university centers awarded $15 million to develop technologies for reclaiming, destroying hydrofluorocarbons used in refrigeration.

    By Jonathan Katz

    Calling it the largest climate investment in history, the Biden administration announced nearly $15 million in grants on May 28 to five university research centers for developing technologies to reclaim and destroy hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). The grants, funded by the Inflation Reduction Act, target reducing emissions of HFCs, potent greenhouse gases used in refrigeration and air conditioning equipment.

    The investment aligns with the administration's goal, under the bipartisan American Innovation and Manufacturing Act, of achieving an 85% reduction in HFC emissions below historical levels by 2036. Additionally, President Biden signed the U.S. ratification of the Kigali Amendment, an international agreement aimed at phasing down HFCs and avoiding up to 0.5°C of global warming by 2100.

    The selectees for the grant program include The University of Washington, Texas A&M University, Drexel University, University of California-Riverside and the Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technology Institute.

    The awarded projects include evaluating alkaline hydrolysis to destroy HFCs (University of Washington); designing HFC separation technology and data-driven logistics to reduce reclamation time and costs (Texas A&M); developing a portable on-site HFC destruction device by integrating liquid injection incinerator and nonthermal gliding arc plasma technology (Drexel University); creating scalable catalytic technologies for cost-effective integrated HFC destruction systems (UC Riverside); and piloting a technique to chemically convert mixed HFCs into new commercial components while avoiding emissions from conventional incineration methods (Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technology Institute).

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes

    Many facilities handledangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything undercontrol demands well-trained people workingwith the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Managing and Reducing Methane Emission in Upstream Oil & Gas

    Measurement Instrumentation for reducing emissions, improving efficiency and ensuring safety.

    Heat Recovery: Turning Air Compressors into an Energy Source

    More than just providing plant air, they're also a useful source of heat, energy savings, and sustainable operations.

    Latest from Industry News

    Most Read

    Sponsored