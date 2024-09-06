  • Newsletters
    1. Industry News

    Champion Safety Via Master’s Degree In Explosion Protection Engineering

    Sept. 6, 2024
    Worcester Polytechnic Institute offers the first advanced degree program aimed at mitigating explosion hazards in manufacturing.

    Source Worcester Polytechnic Institute

    Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) has launched a Master of Science in Explosion Protection Engineering program. This initiative responds to growing concerns about fire and explosion risks in various sectors, including manufacturing, electric vehicles and energy storage systems. Building on WPI's established Fire Protection Engineering program, this new offering aims to address the critical need for experts in explosion protection.

    “Quantifying and mitigating explosion hazard is key to ensuring safety in today’s world where advanced manufacturing, lithium-ion batteries, and other high-energy density storage systems are being increasingly adopted,” said Ali Rangwala, fire protection engineering professor and director of the explosion protection engineering program, in a news release. “Our program offers students and  professionals the skills to manage these hazards and advance their careers.” 

    According to WPI, he program covers a comprehensive curriculum incorporating current standards, modern theories and research. It targets students with backgrounds in engineering disciplines such as chemical, aerospace, mechanical and fire protection. The coursework focuses on core engineering principles and aims to bridge the gap between industry and academia.

    Led by faculty specializing in explosion research, the program offers access to state-of-the-art laboratories and industry connections. It addresses various topics, including dust explosions, mine explosions, marine fuel safety, battery energy storage and hydrogen detonation.

    The news release notes that demand for explosion protection specialists is evident, with job postings in the field increasing by 16% over the past year and average salaries reaching $115,000. This program aims to produce graduates capable of managing explosion hazards, advancing their careers and contributing to safer technologies and improved industry practices.

