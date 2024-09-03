Nano Nuclear Energy Plans New HQ in Oak Ridge to Advance Microreactor Technology

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. acquired a 14,000-square-foot facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, that could bring nuclear power closer to reality for industrial operations.

The company said Aug. 26 its new headquarters and research and development center is located near the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and The University of Tennessee’s Center of Excellence in Engineering.

The location provides Nano Nuclear with access to talent and resources needed to advance its projects, including the development of the company’s portable Zeus and Odin microreactors.

The chemical industry will play a critical role in this development, said CEO and James Walker in an email to Chemical Processing.