    Nano Nuclear Energy Plans New HQ in Oak Ridge to Advance Microreactor Technology

    Sept. 3, 2024
    Chemical industry will play a critical role in bringing modular nuclear reactors to market.

    By Jonathan Katz

    Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. acquired a 14,000-square-foot facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, that could bring nuclear power closer to reality for industrial operations.

    The company said Aug. 26 its new headquarters and research and development center is located near the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and The University of Tennessee’s Center of Excellence in Engineering.

    The location provides Nano Nuclear with access to talent and resources needed to advance its projects, including the development of the company’s portable Zeus and Odin microreactors.

    The chemical industry will play a critical role in this development, said CEO and James Walker in an email to Chemical Processing.

    Front Entrance of the new Nuclear Technology Headquarters of NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.
    “Although the building purchase in Oakridge will be to establish research and development laboratories initially, the technologies we will be developing will eventually develop into enrichment, deconversion and fuel-fabrication technologies and facilities,” he said. “Provided Tennessee is happy to support Nano's business development, these facilities will also be sited in Oakridge and utilize major contributions from the chemical industry. Provided Nano develops as planned these operations will expand into being a major customer and partner with the chemical industry.”

    Nano is planning an integrated high-assay low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, fuel production chain, which will require sourcing material, such as uranium hexafluoride, which also requires hydrofluoric acid and other chemicals, Walker said.

    Dow is among several chemical companies evaluating nuclear energy as part of their carbon-reduction plans.

    The company discussed its plans to have an operational nuclear plant supplying power to its Seadrift, Texas, location by the end of the decade at the World Chemical Forum last year.

