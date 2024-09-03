Nano Nuclear Energy Plans New HQ in Oak Ridge to Advance Microreactor Technology

“Although the building purchase in Oakridge will be to establish research and development laboratories initially, the technologies we will be developing will eventually develop into enrichment, deconversion and fuel-fabrication technologies and facilities,” he said. “Provided Tennessee is happy to support Nano's business development, these facilities will also be sited in Oakridge and utilize major contributions from the chemical industry. Provided Nano develops as planned these operations will expand into being a major customer and partner with the chemical industry.”
Nano is planning an integrated high-assay low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, fuel production chain, which will require sourcing material, such as uranium hexafluoride, which also requires hydrofluoric acid and other chemicals, Walker said.
Dow is among several chemical companies evaluating nuclear energy as part of their carbon-reduction plans.
The company discussed its plans to have an operational nuclear plant supplying power to its Seadrift, Texas, location by the end of the decade at the World Chemical Forum last year.