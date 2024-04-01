  • ENEWS
    Diamondback Energy Considers Nuclear Energy to Power Drilling Activities

    April 1, 2024
    Oil and gas company joins Dow and other process operations looking at nuclear as an option for reliable energy.

    Several U.S. oil companies are following in the footsteps of Dow by announcing their plans to utilize small nuclear reactors to meet their electricity requirements, Bloomberg reported April 1.

    Diamondback Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company based in Midland, Texas, is looking at deploying nuclear reactors to drilling sites, according to the Bloomberg article.

    Diamondback has signed a nonbinding letter of intent with Oklo Inc., a company that develops small nuclear reactors, to satisfy some of its future power needs. Oklo has engaged in discussions with other oil companies, its CEO told Bloomberg.

    Oklo’s first reactor, called Aurora, can produce up to 15 MW of power and operate for 10 years or longer before refueling, according to the company’s website.

    As previously reported, Dow plans to deploy a modular nuclear reactor at its Seadrift, Texas, location by the end of the decade. The reactor, from X-energy, will occupy just under 30 acres of the 4,700-acre Seadrift site.

    Tata Chemicals North America Inc. also said last year it would begin exploring the use of small-scale nuclear reactors to power its soda ash operations in Green River, Wyoming.

    The company’s subsidiary Tata Chemicals Soda Ash Partners signed an agreement with BWXT Advanced Technologies LLC for a project supported by the Wyoming Energy Authority.

    About the Author

    Jonathan Katz | Executive Editor

    Jonathan Katz, executive editor, brings nearly two decades of experience as a B2B journalist to Chemical Processing magazine. He has expertise on a wide range of industrial topics. Jon previously served as the managing editor for IndustryWeek magazine and, most recently, as a freelance writer specializing in content marketing for the manufacturing sector.

    His knowledge areas include industrial safety, environmental compliance/sustainability, lean manufacturing/continuous improvement, Industry 4.0/automation and many other topics of interest to the Chemical Processing audience.

    When he’s not working, Jon enjoys fishing, hiking and music, including a small but growing vinyl collection.

    Jon resides in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

