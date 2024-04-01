Diamondback Energy Considers Nuclear Energy to Power Drilling Activities

Several U.S. oil companies are following in the footsteps of Dow by announcing their plans to utilize small nuclear reactors to meet their electricity requirements, Bloomberg reported April 1.

Diamondback Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company based in Midland, Texas, is looking at deploying nuclear reactors to drilling sites, according to the Bloomberg article.

Diamondback has signed a nonbinding letter of intent with Oklo Inc., a company that develops small nuclear reactors, to satisfy some of its future power needs. Oklo has engaged in discussions with other oil companies, its CEO told Bloomberg.

Oklo’s first reactor, called Aurora, can produce up to 15 MW of power and operate for 10 years or longer before refueling, according to the company’s website.

As previously reported, Dow plans to deploy a modular nuclear reactor at its Seadrift, Texas, location by the end of the decade. The reactor, from X-energy, will occupy just under 30 acres of the 4,700-acre Seadrift site.

Tata Chemicals North America Inc. also said last year it would begin exploring the use of small-scale nuclear reactors to power its soda ash operations in Green River, Wyoming.

The company’s subsidiary Tata Chemicals Soda Ash Partners signed an agreement with BWXT Advanced Technologies LLC for a project supported by the Wyoming Energy Authority.

