  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • Shutterstock
    Oil and Gas Demand
    1. Industry News

    Exxon Forecasts Persistent Oil Demand Despite EV Growth, Warns of Supply Gap

    Aug. 26, 2024
    New outlook predicts 70 million barrel daily shortfall by 2030 without investment; sees oil demand steady through 2050 even with electric vehicle adoption

    By Jonathan Katz

    Exxon Mobil released a global energy outlook Aug. 26 that shows without continued investment oil supplies will fall 70 million barrels per day short of meeting demand by 2030.

    Demand will remain at or above the current rate of 100 barrels per day through 2050 to satisfy needs for industrial processes, such as manufacturing, chemical production and heavy-duty transportation.

    Even if every new car sold in the world in 2035 were electric, oil demand in 2050 would still be 85 million barrels per day, the same level it was in 2010, according to Exxon.

    Meeting that demand will require ongoing investment in existing and new resouces, the report stated.

    By 2050, about half of global emissions will come from heavy industry and commercial transportation, the report stated. Reducing emissions in these sectors will require increased investment in developing technologies, such as biofuels, carbon capture and storage and hydrogen.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.