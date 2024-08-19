  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • BASF
    BASF Battery Refinery
    1. Industry News

    Clean Fuel: Promise of Tomorrow or ‘Money Pits’

    Aug. 19, 2024
    Companies are struggling to justify their investment in clean-energy projects.

    Source Wall Street Journal

    BASF
    BASF&apos;s prototype metal refinery for battery recycling in Schwarzheide, Germany. BASF is one of several companies that has announced cutbacks in battery processing plants or plans to halt development altogether amid regulatory uncertainty.
    BASF's prototype metal refinery for battery recycling in Schwarzheide, Germany. BASF is one of several companies that has announced cutbacks in battery processing plants or plans to halt development altogether amid regulatory uncertainty.

    A Wall Street Journal article published Aug. 18 suggests that clean hydrogen and other alternative fuel efforts are losing steam.

    The article notes that several petrochemical companies, including Shell, BP and Chevron, are scaling back their alternative-energy projects, while many companies in the transportation sector are doing the same.

    As the WSJ article notes:

    The failures and delays are all but extinguishing the early optimism after the climate law passed. Rising costs have pushed out project timelines and made it more difficult for companies to raise money. The government’s delays in completing tax credits are adding to the challenges.

    WSJ climate reporter Amrith Ramkumar refers to failed clean-fuel projects as “money pits” because of the “great amounts of power they need” along with significant investment they require.

    The article noted that some of the hurdles include the slow rollout of tax credits and increasing regulatory burdens, which are squeezing budgets.

    Access the full WSJ article (subscription required) here.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.