    Decarbonization and clean energy in chemical sector
    1. Industry News

    DOE Doles Dollars to Urge Decarbonization Collaboration

    Aug. 14, 2024
    The U.S. Department of Energy announces a $15 million “lab call” to facilitate collaboration and accelerate decarbonization in the chemical industry.

    By Chemical Processing Staff

    Source U.S. Department of Energy

    The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced $15 million in funding to address adoption challenges preventing later-stage commercialization, demonstration and deployment of industrial decarbonization technologies.
     
    Dubbed the Collaborative Alignment for Critical Technology Industries – Industrial Decarbonization Lab Call, the program aims to bring stakeholders together to address challenges that result when entities work on similar industrial decarbonization strategies in isolation, boosting collaboration and best practices alignment in three sectors: chemicals and refining, concrete and cement and metals. 
     
    “Inconsistencies across different stakeholders often result in slow adoption of new technologies that could dramatically reduce emissions from critical industrial sectors,” said Vanessa Z. Chan, DOE chief commercialization officer and director of the DOE’s Office of Technology Transitions (OTT). “This lab call is designed to overcome these barriers by uniting key stakeholders to share expertise, align on best practices and collaborate with our National Labs to implement effective solutions industry-wide.” 
     
    For the chemicals and refining sector, the lab call will focus on hurdles around the decarbonization and refining of chemical production and how to facilitate carbon intensity evaluation frameworks for chemical products to support green procurement efforts.  
     
    Interested? Join the Teaming Partner List (TPL-0000002) to participate in this effort. DOE National Laboratories must submit applications by Oct. 14, at 3 p.m. ET on OCED eXCHANGE.  
     
    The lab call is funded by the Inflation Reduction Act, as part of the Technology Commercialization Fund. OTT and the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED) expect to make one award for each of the three sectors worth approximately $5 million. Funded projects will be led by DOE National Laboratories with broad stakeholder participation from public and private organizations across the industrial decarbonization industry. 
     
    DOE will host a webinar on Sept. 4 to discuss the program and areas of focus. 

